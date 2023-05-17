We are grateful to audience for support at European Championships - Azerbaijani gymnasts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. We are grateful to the audience for their support, it gave us confidence during performances, members of the junior team of Azerbaijan told Trend after the awards ceremony for the winners of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku in group exercises. The team included Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.

"It is a great honor for us to perform at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. We are glad that we were able to win bronze in the all-around, as well as in exercises with five balls. It was very nice to receive the "Audience Award" as well. We are grateful to the audience who supported us at the competitions. We also express our deep gratitude to our coaches and choreographers," Ayan Sadigova said.

Despite the fact that the team made a mistake in the qualification of exercises with the balls, the gymnasts emphasized that they were able to pull themselves together and show a good result in the final.

"Yes, we made a mistake in qualifying, however, we understood that we had to concentrate and gather strength for the final performance,"Govhar Ibrahimova said.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

On the first day of the championship, junior teams perform in group exercises, which demonstrate programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.