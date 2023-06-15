Number of people planned to be employed in Azerbaijan's Lachin revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. As many as 1,200 people are planned to be employed at the enterprises (in food, industrial, creative, educational, tourism, textile and other areas) which will be built to support the employment of residents of Azerbaijan's Lachin city, Trend reports.

At present, 260 residents of Lachin city have been involved in trainings and hired.

Appropriate vacancies are offered to those moving to Lachin and applying for a job.

The city residents Iskandar Najafov and his son Emil Najafov have been provided with highly paid jobs. Besides, the appeals of Gunduz Takhmazov and his family members were considered, and vacancies were offered to them.

At the same time, Gunduz Tahmazov asked to be given another job, since the proposed one does not correspond to his state of health, and measures are also being taken in this regard.

Thus, all necessary measures are being taken to provide jobs for residents returning to Lachin city.

To date, 44 families have returned to the city liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war.