Azerbaijan adopts a law allowing the seizure of debtor's bank account, stored property

A debtor's bank account and stored property can be arrested in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On execution", approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by Article 94, Part I, Point 6 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has decided to:

1. Present Article 45.3 in the following edition:

"45.3. The executor obtains information about the debtor's available property and accounts held in banks and other credit organizations, as well as the balances on these accounts, in accordance with Article 41.2 of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On banks", and they are arrested in the size and volume necessary for implementing the execution document, in accordance with Article 45.7 of this law".

2. In the first paragraph of Article 45.4, the words "if there is no information about their accounts and deposits, the enforcement officer requests this information from the tax authorities" must be replaced with "the execution officer may request information about the existence of their accounts from the tax authorities".