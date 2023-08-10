Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement regarding "crusaders" action in Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The Western Azerbaijan Community denounces the action carried out by a group of criminals identifying themselves as "crusaders" in the heart of Yerevan, where they demanded "to give weapons to open the Lachin road by force," as well as statements made by these people about provocations on the border aimed at the Lachin district of Azerbaijan, where internally displaced people have only recently started to return, Trend reports.

This is reflected in a statement by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The Community noted that such actions would not have been repeated in Armenia today if the international community had appropriately responded to the racist demonstrations of the Armenian revanchist opposition held in Yerevan last year under the banner of "Armenia without Turks" with the participation of numerous people.

"The Community considers it unacceptable for revanchists to give a religious coloring to the past conflict, and calls on the international community, including the UN, its special rapporteurs, the EU, the EU mission in Armenia, ambassadors of countries that often visit the Lachin border checkpoint, the Council of Europe, international non-governmental organizations to condemn provocative actions, anti-Azerbaijani policy, xenophobia," the statement says.