Nijat Abasov, Magnus Carlsen to lock horns in Baku's World Chess Cup semifinals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The opponent of Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov in the semifinals of the World Cup in Baku will be Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, Trend reports.

Nijat Abasov's opponent in the 1/4 finals was Santosh Gujrathi (India). In the first match of the sixth round, the Azerbaijani chess player played a draw, and in the second he beat his opponent. The overall score of the 1/4 final is 1.5 – 0.5 in favor of the Azerbaijani chess player.

In the 1/4 finals of the World Cup, Magnus Carlsen’s (Norway) opponent was Gukesh Dommaraju (India). Magnus Carlsen won the first classic match, and played a draw in the second. The overall score of the game in the 1/4 finals is 1.5 – 0.5 in favor of Carlsen.

The first game of the semi-final will be held on August 19.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup-2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.