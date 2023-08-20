World Chess Cup in Baku: results of second game of semi-final and final among men and women (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The second games of the semi-final in the men's section, the final and the match for third place in the women's section ended at the World Chess Cup in Baku on August 20, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov played the second game of the semi-final in the men's section of the World Chess Cup in Baku with his opponent Magnus Carlsen (Norway) in a draw. Abasov lost the first game. The total score of the match Magnus Carlsen - Nijat Abasov - 1.5-0.5 in favor of the Norwegian chess player.

Now Nijat Abasov will have a match for third place at the World Chess Cup in Baku, the first game of which will take place on August 22.

Results of the second game of the semi-finals of the Men's World Cup:

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - Magnus Carlsen (Norway) - 0.5-0.5 (total score for two games 0.5-1.5);

Rameshbabu Pragnanandha (India) - Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 0.5-0.5 (total score for two games 1-1).

Results of the second game of the Women's World Cup final:

Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) - Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE) -0.5-0.5 (total score for two games 1-1).

Results of the second game of the match for third place among women:

Tan Zhongyi (China) - Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) 0.5-0.5 (total score for two games 0.5-1.5).

The participants of the World Cup, who, according to the results of two classical games, drew with their opponents, will meet on August 21 in a tie-break.

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 - in the women's section. The World Chess Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three best players from both open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English languages. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund of the Cup is set at $2 million.

The World Chess Cup takes place at the Marriott Boulevard in Baku.