Tie-break of Women's World Chess Cup to determine winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The winner of the tournament in the women's section will be determined at the World Chess Cup in Baku on August 21, Trend reports.

Two classic games of the Women's World Cup final between Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) and Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE) ended in a draw; therefore, the winner will be determined today in a tie-break.

Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa (India) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) will also meet in the tie-break today. The winner will play in the final of the men's section with Magnus Carlsen (Norway), and the loser in the match for third place will play with Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan).

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup 2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.