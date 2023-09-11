Azerbaijani Air Forces pilots fly training sorties (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The pilots of the Azerbaijani Air Forces carried out training flights, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In accordance with the plan, take-off and landing tasks, complex aerobatic maneuvers at low and medium altitudes, determining the coordinates of ground targets belonging to a conditional enemy, conducting aerial reconnaissance, as well as other activities, were carried out with high professionalism.

The training to improve combat skills and the professionalism of military pilots is continuing.