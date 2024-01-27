Another Azerbaijani judoka wins medal at Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Another Azerbaijani judoka has won a medal at the Grand Prix held in the Portuguese city of Odivelas, Trend reports.

Representative of Azerbaijan Said Mollayi, competing in the weight category up to 81 kg, won the bronze medal match against athlete from Uzbekistan Nurbek Murtozoev.

The remaining team members Rashid Mamedaliev and Nurlan Osmanov (both 73 kilograms) completed the tournament without medals.

Yashar Najafov (66 kilograms) won a silver medal, Turan Bayramov (60 kilograms) and Kamran Suleymanov (66 kilograms) won bronze medals in the Grand Prix.