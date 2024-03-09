Qarabag's draw with Bayer equals victory - fantastic match, says expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Qarabag FC pleased its fans with a match, former member of the Azerbaijani national team Yunis Huseynov said, Trend reports.

The experienced analyst, assessing the game of Qarabag against Bayer in Baku in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League, noted that Gurban Gurbanov's team had a worthy fight with the leader of the Bundesliga: Bayer, before coming to Baku, had a winless streak of 34 games. Garabag's draw with them is equal to victory. We were not far behind the Germans. On the contrary, we surpassed them. We also created good episodes. We could have increased the score. Qarabag played a fantastic game. Those who are on the field and sitting in the reserves—in short, everyone has a job to do. I do not want to single out anyone. The whole team, especially Gurban Gurbanov, was great."

The 59-year-old veteran footballer believes the return match in Germany will be tense.

"A good result can be achieved in Leverkusen. Gurban Gurbanov's team makes excellent use of gaps. We witnessed this in yesterday's game as well. Xabi Alonso's team will play in attack and open gaps in Germany. I believe that Qarabag will take advantage of it," he said.

To note, the return match between Bayer and Qarabag will be held on March 14 at the Bay Arena.

