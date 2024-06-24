Criminal investigation into Armenian separatists complete - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Criminal cases against the heads of separatist leaders of the so-called organization created after the occupation of the Karabakh region and other sovereign territories of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's military aggression will be submitted to court shortly, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the scientific-practical conference on "The role of educational and law enforcement measures in strengthening the environment" held in the city of Khankendi.

He mentioned that investigative actions against 15 people have already been completed.

"All their rights have been secured following the country's domestic laws and the requirements of international conventions, and they have been provided with lawyers and interpreters. Currently, the accused, lawyers, and victims are familiarizing themselves with the materials of the criminal case. After the familiarization phase is completed, the indictment will be sent to the court," he added.

To note, a total of 15 members of the separatist regime have been brought to justice in the criminal case, which is being investigated by a joint investigative group consisting of employees of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service. Over the years, the Prosecutor General's Office opened criminal cases against these individuals, and they were put on the international wanted list. After the local anti-terrorist measures carried out last year, the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan detained the former so-called "presidents" of the illegal separatist regime, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, former so-called "Foreign Minister" David Babayan, as well as former so-called "chairman of Parliament" David Ishkhanyan, Generals Lev Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, and former so-called "Minister of State" Ruben Vardanyan. All of them were arrested and taken to Baku. The detained separatists are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, murders, the creation of illegal armed groups, etc.

