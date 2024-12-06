Freshly minted NGO for Western Azerbaijanis to unite compatriots in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A dynamic event took place at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, showcasing the collaborative efforts of Western Azerbaijanis residing in the region, bolstered by the strategic support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Committee for Diaspora Work.

Deputy Director of the Cultural Center Nadir Alimirzayev, delivering an opening speech, talked of ethnic cleansing and deportations committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Western Azerbaijan over the centuries, as well as the socio-political and cultural life of Azerbaijanis of the Caucasus and Western Azerbaijan in the XIX-XX centuries and the role they play in the literary and cultural environment.

Additionally, Chairman of the meeting, Vidadi Gurbanov, initiated a dynamic call for the nomination of visionary candidates to lead as head and deputy chairman of the newly established public association.

"Following Ismail Mammadov's proposal, the participants of the meeting supported the candidacy of Ilham Abdullayev, born in the Basarkechar district of Western Azerbaijan, for the position of head of the Public Association ‘Western Azerbaijanis living in Uzbekistan’, and Adalat Gojamanov for the position of deputy.

Based on the results of the Constituent Assembly of the Public Association “Western Azerbaijanis living in Uzbekistan," the conference participants agreed to prepare documents to be sent to the relevant organizations,” the information says.

To note, the Western Azerbaijan Community is the legal successor of the organization established as the “Azerbaijan Refugee Society” on December 28, 1989. The Western Azerbaijan Community is engaged in safeguarding the rights of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly displaced from Armenia. The Community has endorsed the "Concept of Return," which aims to facilitate the peaceful, safe, and dignified repatriation of Azerbaijanis displaced from present-day Armenia.

