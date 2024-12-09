Azerbaijan's ANAMA releases weekly data on de-mining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly report on humanitarian demining operations in the territories liberated from occupation on December 2-8, Trend reports.

A total of 29 anti-tank mines, 57 anti-personnel mines, and 461 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan during the mentioned period.

Additionally, 768.4 hectares of land were swept clean of mines over the past week.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by the Demining Agency, the Defense Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, as well as four private companies.

