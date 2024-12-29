AZAL plane crash victims' remains to be handed over to families today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The bodies of those who lost their lives in the plane crash will be returned to their families today, Adalat Hasanov, Director of the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Association under the Ministry of Health, told journalists, Trend reports.

He made the remark to the press at Heydar Aliyev International Airport after the remains of the crew members and 21 passengers killed in the crash near Aktau were brought to Baku.

"The remains of our compatriots who tragically lost their lives in the aviation accident near Aktau, Kazakhstan, have now been brought back home. From here, the bodies will be transported in specially designated vehicles to our association’s branches.

Three locations have been allocated for this process: the Pathological Anatomy Bureau on Sharifzade Street, the Sabunchu District branch, and the Nasimi District branch. The deceased will undergo examination at the morgues, forensic medical analyses will be conducted, and the reports will be submitted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Once this is completed, the bodies will be transported to their final resting places. The remains will be handed over to families later today," Hasanov stated.