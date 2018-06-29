Azerbaijan to liquidate hygienic certificates for products

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Starting from July 1, Azerbaijan will liquidate hygienic certificates issued to enterprises operating in the country, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at a press conference June 29.

“The imported goods, just like locally produced goods, will be registered in the Food Safety Agency and a security certificate will be issued,” Tahmazli said. “This corresponds to the international convention in this field.”

