"Siniq Korpu" post on Azerbaijan-Georgia border working in normal mode - customs

17 July 2018 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The customs post "Sinig Korpu" on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border is operating normally, the State Customs Committee said in a statement July 17.

The message was issued after a video was spread on social networks, where queues were observed at the post.

The statement further said that the number of persons traveling abroad and coming to Azerbaijan is significantly increasing due to summer season.

In particular the customs post of "Sinig Korpu" was crossed by up to 12,000 people since July 15, which is much more than post's capacity.

As a result, short-term queues of passengers were observed at certain hours of the day. However, the queues were eliminated due to the immediate measures of the customs authorities.

