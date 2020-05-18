Number of Azerbaijani taxpayers rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

The number of taxpayers registered in Azerbaijan increased by 66,897 people or 6.7 percent from January 1 to May 1, 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, the country’s State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

In the reporting period, the number of individuals rose by 52,475 people, and legal entities - by 14,422 names, which is 6 and 11.1 percent more compared to the same period of last year, respectively.

The growth in the number of legal entities was due to the increased number of commercial structures. From January 1 through May 1 of this year, the number of commercial structures grew by 13,842 (12.1 percent), amounting to 128,380. The number of non-profit structures made up 15,564, which is 580 (3.9 percent) higher than the same period of last year.

More than 1 million taxpayers were registered in the country as of May 1. Of these, 925,818 (86.5 percent) are individuals, 143,944 (13.5 percent) - legal entities and other organizations.