Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils total assets of country’s financial organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The total assets of financial organizations in Azerbaijan amount to 15.6 billion manat ($9.1 billion), currently, Director of the Monetary Policy Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azar Alasgarov said, Trend reports.

According to Alasgarov, 74.4 percent of these assets fall the share of banking organizations, 22.8 percent - of non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs), 2.6 percent - of insurance companies and 0.2 percent - of investment companies.

"The assets of banks increased by 7.6 percent or 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) - up to 41.4 billion manat ($24.3 billion) in the first five months of 2022," Alasgarov said.

He also added that the loan portfolio of banks exceeded 18 billion manat ($10.5 billion), having increased by 8.6 percent (1.4 billion manat or $823.5 million) over the year.

"Liquidity of assets increased by 1.8 billion manat or $1.05 billion - up to 15.7 billion manat ($9.2 billion). Some eight billion manat ($4.7 billion) of this amount fell on liabilities in the medium term and 6 billion manat ($3.5 billion) on other liabilities," he said.

Alasgarov also noted said that the total deposit portfolio of banks is 29.7 billion manat ($17.4 billion).

"A number of 19.3 billion manat ($11.3 billion) of this amount fell on the share of legal entities, and individuals - 10.3 billion manat ($6.05 billion)," Alasgarov added.