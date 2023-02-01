Azerbaijan to provide permanent employment for numerous people in agricultural parks – EZDA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan is expected to provide permanent employment of 9,318 people in the country's agricultural parks, Chairman of the Executive Board of Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) Elshad Nuriyev said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

"Currently, over 4,600 people are permanently employed in agricultural parks, and more than 5,200 people are involved in seasonal work. It's scheduled to create over 4,700 additional jobs in the near future," he said.

He noted that the Agency is currently working on the establishment of 51 agricultural parks in 32 districts of Azerbaijan. Out of them, 34 agricultural parks focus on crop farming, 14 – on crop and livestock production, one – on animal husbandry, and two – on processing industry.

Out of the overall number, 44 agricultural parks have already been launched.

The total project value of agricultural parks is 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion), out of which 1.4 billion manat ($822.35 million) has already been invested in the implementation of projects.