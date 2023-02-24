Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan talk boosting bilateral economic co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov is on a visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

According to the minister, he is taking part in a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission of the two countries.

"During the meeting with Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, we have touched upon the works carried out by Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission for strengthening the bilateral economic cooperation, as well as the opportunities for increasing mutual investments," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2022 amounted to $181.9 million. Exports from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan over the past year amounted to $132.3 million, while imports accounted for $49.5 million. In January 2023 alone, the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $11 million.