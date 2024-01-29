Azerbaijan SCC reveals structure of transfers to budget last year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) budget revenues amounted to 6. 3 billion manats in 2023, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to data, this is 12.1 percent higher than in 2022.

Over the past year, revenues from customs duties increased by 14.6 percent to 1.6 billion manat ($940 million), revenues from value-added tax (VAT) increased by 11 percent to 4.4 billion manat ($2.5 billion), revenues from excise duties increased by 32.8 percent (to 224.3 million manat ($131.7 million)), and revenues from road tax decreased by 31.3 percent to 42.8 million manat ($25.1 million).

