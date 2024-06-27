Azerbaijan making significant strides in biodiversity protection - UNEP (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan is making significant strides in biodiversity protection, said Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, during a joint briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Azerbaijan have studied and discussed the consequences of climate change.

"Azerbaijan is making substantial progress in biodiversity protection, and we are committed to continuing in this direction. Additionally, it is important to highlight Azerbaijan's efforts in recycling waste and transforming it into valuable products. We highly value these initiatives and stand ready to share our experiences," she emphasized.

To note, recently, the environmental initiatives of the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Association have been invaluable.

The organization's primary objective is to educate the public about environmental issues and engage in related activities, particularly with youth. It focuses on environmental education, collaborative projects with young people, and finding solutions to current environmental challenges. Each project is initiated, led, and actively participated in by young individuals. The organization's mission is to establish both physical and virtual communities for youth at regional and international levels, foster their development through open dialogues, and empower each member with leadership skills to promote environmental education and action.

In a brief span, the organization has achieved notable success through its initiatives both domestically and internationally. Through diverse projects and activities, it has significantly promoted environmental awareness and education.

Accomplishments of the association include tree planting involving young environmentalists and students, the international children's photo contest "The Globe through the Eyes of Children" with participation from 1,200 children across 5 continents and 90 countries, the "Let's Exchange Paper for a Leaf" initiative, the inaugural Azerbaijani Forum on Environment, and numerous other impactful projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel