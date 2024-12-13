Yelo Bank empowers nature: a tree for each customer (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank organized a large-scale tree-planting campaign as part of its "Green Deposit" initiative. Over 1,500 trees were planted in the Mushfigabad settlement during the event, which was attended by the Yelo team, staff from AzInTelecom, and media representatives.



This social project was launched in collaboration with Yelo Bank’s depositors. According to the campaign terms introduced in September, each savings account opened at Yelo Bank—whether in-branch or online via the Yelo mobile app using the SIMA Signature—resulted in planting one tree. Participants in the initiative received a digital eco-certificate from the Bank as a token of their contribution to the project. The campaign's primary goal is to leave a legacy of a greener future for the next generations while offering customers attractive returns on their investments.



Yelo Bank is committed to supporting environmentally sustainable initiatives, integrating them into both its internal corporate culture and its customer services. The Bank will continue to champion environmental protection and advocate for the responsible use of natural resources in its future endeavors.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!