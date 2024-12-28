Azerbaijan reveals sum of assets in National Depositary Center (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan administers a portfolio of assets approximating 50 billion manat, equivalent to $29.4 billion, Chairman of the Board of the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan Aghahuseyn Khudaverdiyev said during a media briefing on the E-vote system of the NDC, Trend reports.

To note, depository centers play a key role in the financial system, providing centralized storage and accounting of securities such as stocks and bonds, as well as other financial assets.

The NDC promotes security, transparency and efficiency in financial market transactions by providing participants with a reliable infrastructure to manage their investments.

