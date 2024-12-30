Azerbaijan to benefit from new preferences in railway transportation from next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The amendment made to the Tax Code by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 16, 2024, provides for new benefits (exemptions) in the field of transport, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Railways.

On this account, foreign vehicles will be exempt from road tax for two years starting on January 1, 2025, in the following cases:

Cargo transported by rail: Upon transfer to foreign vehicles at the last railway station determined by the Cabinet of Ministers on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and transportation to another state by passing the nearest checkpoint on the customs border.

Moreover, cargo: Upon transportation of cargo by foreign motor vehicles from the territory of another state to the first railway station determined by the Cabinet of Ministers on the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic, passing through the nearest checkpoint on the customs border.

The Cabinet of Ministers has received instructions to approve the law's application rules.

These incentives will lead to the development of international transportation corridors passing through the country and ensure competitiveness with alternative corridors. These tax incentives will have a positive impact on the development of trade relations, stimulating the integration of foreign motor vehicles and railway transport, which will help ensure faster and more efficient transportation in the transport sector, as well as strengthen international trade and transport links.

To note, according to the Tax Code, foreign vehicles entering, passing through, and leaving the territory of Azerbaijan are subject to road tax at established rates depending on the number of axles, duration of stay in the country, and total weight with cargo.

