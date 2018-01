Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Ayaz Aliyev has been appointed head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

Previously, he served as deputy head of the Office, while Samir Valiyev headed the Office.

Samir Valiyev left his position because he was appointed deputy energy minister.

Thus, the management of the Office now consists of two people: Ayaz Aliyev, head of the office, and his deputy Orkhan Novruzov.

