Minister: Azerbaijan to intensify activity of trade reps abroad

24 January 2018 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani government intends to intensify the activity of trade representatives in foreign countries, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at an expanded meeting dedicated to the results of 2017 and forthcoming tasks in Baku Jan. 24.

The minister added that Azerbaijan’s trade representatives have already been appointed to Russia, China, the UAE and the countries of Central Europe.

Mustafayev further said that the work is underway to establish Azerbaijan’s trade houses in foreign countries. For example, Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Belarus launched its activity in 2017.

The minister added that this trade house has been recently entitled to import alcoholic beverages. Presently, only 29 state and private companies in Belarus have permission to import alcoholic beverages.

Mustafayev noted that Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Latvia has also been registered and will begin to operate this year.

