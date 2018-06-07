US stocks close higher as financial shares rally

7 June 2018 02:15 (UTC+04:00)

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday after bank shares rallied on higher interest rates, contributing to the market gains, Xinhua reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 346.41 points, or 1.40 percent, to 25,146.39. The S&P 500 climbed 23.55 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,772.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 51.38 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,689.24.

Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley all rose more than 2 percent, while Goldman Sachs advanced 1.70 percent, at the market closing.

Investor sentiment was also lifted by a batch of positive corporate news and economic data.

Shares of Tesla surged 9.74 percent in late trading on Wednesday after the company revealed it is nearing the Model 3 weekly production rate.

On the economic front, US international trade deficit in goods and services decreased to 46.2 billion US dollars in April from a revised 47.2 billion US dollars in March, as exports increased and imports decreased, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday. The trade deficit was lower than a market consensus of 49 billion US dollars.

Meanwhile, US nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 0.4 percent during the first quarter of 2018, according to the Labor Department.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions
Europe 5 June 17:54
OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Armenia
Armenia 5 June 12:00
Mayor of Washington signs proclamation in connection with centennial of ADR (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 09:44
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
Russia 4 June 16:31
Pompeo to hold talks with Turkish FM
Turkey 4 June 07:46
North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says
Other News 4 June 02:31
Canada PM says Trump's metal tariffs are insulting
Other News 4 June 00:58
Plane with 4 on board crashes off New York's coast
US 3 June 03:20
US troops in South Korea off table at Trump-Kim summit - Pentagon chief Mattis
Other News 2 June 06:25
Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong-un to take place on June 12
US 2 June 00:12
Pashinyan, focusing on West, wants to put pressure on Russia: Azerbaijani MP
Politics 1 June 09:58
Trump tells Trudeau US wants fair trade deal or none at all
US 1 June 06:16
US hits EU, Mexico and Canada with steel, aluminium tariffs
US 1 June 01:50
Uzbekistan expands export of aluminium products to Europe, America
Economy news 30 May 11:15
IBRD to help Uzbekistan increase energy efficiency of its enterprises
Economy news 30 May 09:52
US to continue trade actions against China: White House
US 30 May 07:20
US warships enter disputed South China sea waters, Beijing slams move
China 27 May 20:26
Turkey can buy Russian jets instead of F-35 - media
Turkey 27 May 19:06