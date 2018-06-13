Gold price down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13
By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:
The prices of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on June 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of gold decreased by 3.23 manats to 2,201.4405 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 12.
The cost of silver decreased by 0.0919 manats to 28.601 manats per ounce.
The cost of platinum decreased by 15.7165 manats to 1,522.588 manats, and the cost of palladium increased by 1.0795 manats to 1,736.975 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
June 13, 2018
|
June 12, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,201.4405
|
2,204.6705
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.601
|
28.6929
|
Platinium
|
XPT
|
1,522.588
|
1,538.3045
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1,736.975
|
1,735.8955
