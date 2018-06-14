CBA: increase of FED's interest rate not to directly impact Azerbaijani manat (UPDATE)

14 June 2018 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version published at 10:54 am)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The increase in the interest rate of the Federal Reserve System (FED) of the US will not have any direct impact on the Azerbaijani manat, said the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov at a press conference on June 14.

"The FED's rate hike is not directly related to us, but it is a very important indicator for the global economy. The FED's rate hikes lead to the funds injected in emerging economies with low rates, gradually return to developed economies, like that of the US. The financial market of Azerbaijan is not yet so much integrated into the world market, so the FED's decisions can only cause a psychological impact," Rustamov said.

The US Federal Reserve following the meeting on June 12-13 increased the base interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.75-2 percent from 1.5-1.75 percent per annum.

In 2018, the rate was already raised in March by 0.25 percentage points. In 2017, the regulator raised the rate three times: in December-to 1.25-1.5 percent, in June-to 1-1,25 percent, and in March-to 0.75-1 percent per annum.

Prior to that, the rate of increase was slower — once in 2016 and 2015. In 2007-2008, the regulator gradually lowered the rate until it reached the minimum level of 0-0.25 percent in December 2008.

The FED expects that further gradual rate increases will be consistent with a steady increase in economic activity in the United States, favorable conditions in the labor market and stabilization of inflation near the target level of two percent in the medium term.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
CBA: increase of FED's interest rate not to directly impact Azerbaijani manat
Economy news 10:54
Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers interest rates
Economy news 10:47
Weaker US dollar could see Azerbaijani manat stronger - expert
Economy news 12 June 20:53
Shekel stronger after US Fed minutes revealed
Economy news 24 May 12:44
Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, says inflation near target
US 2 May 22:13
Azerbaijan Banks Association talks on situation with interest rates on loans
Economy news 29 March 22:13
Azerbaijani manat’s average rate for Jan. 12
Economy news 11 January 12:52
Azerbaijani manat up by nearly 4% against US dollar
Economy news 4 January 13:50
Fed's Yellen says watching inflation closely but economy is strong
Other News 15 October 2017 17:10
Interest rates cuts not to boost Iran’s equity market -expert
Business 1 September 2017 15:00
Interest rates cuts not to boost Iran’s equity market -expert
Business 30 August 2017 17:09
US Federal Reserve raises interest rate to 1-1.25% range
Economy news 14 June 2017 22:31
Dollar on tenterhooks as investors await Fed policy clues
Business 14 June 2017 05:05
Fed's Williams sees balance sheet as future policy tool
Business 7 May 2017 03:38
Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds gains on hawkish Fed statement
Business 4 May 2017 07:26
Fed holds interest rates steady, downplays first quarter economic weakness
Business 3 May 2017 22:14
Rise of Fed’s key interest rate won’t directly affect Azerbaijani manat’s rate
Economy news 16 March 2017 11:27
Fed raises rates as job gains, firming inflation stoke confidence
Business 15 March 2017 22:10