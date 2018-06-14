Over 100,000 people employed in Turkey in May

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As many as 104,760 Turkish citizens were provided with workplaces in Turkey in May 2018, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend on June 14.

Out of the total number of the employed 33 percent are women and 67 percent - men, according to ISKUR.

During the first five months of 2018, the number of Turkish citizens provided with jobs amounted to 439,019 people, with 67 percent of being men and 33 percent women.

"A total of 2.561 million people were registered as unemployed in Turkey in May 2018," ISKUR said. “Forty-nine percent of them are women and 51 percent are men.”

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news