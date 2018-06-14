Over 100,000 people employed in Turkey in May

14 June 2018 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As many as 104,760 Turkish citizens were provided with workplaces in Turkey in May 2018, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend on June 14.

Out of the total number of the employed 33 percent are women and 67 percent - men, according to ISKUR.

During the first five months of 2018, the number of Turkish citizens provided with jobs amounted to 439,019 people, with 67 percent of being men and 33 percent women.

"A total of 2.561 million people were registered as unemployed in Turkey in May 2018," ISKUR said. “Forty-nine percent of them are women and 51 percent are men.”
--

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens
Economy news 17:56
Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"
Turkey 16:47
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP
Politics 15:12
Turkey records over 35,000 road accidents in May
Turkey 13:39
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:32
Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed
Economy news 09:26
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:02
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 13 June 14:53
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13 June 13:21
Erdogan hails Turkish Armed Forces on successful fight against terrorism
Turkey 13 June 12:49
Second branch of Turkey’s longest tunnel to be commissioned
Economy news 13 June 12:12
Turkmenistan aims at accelerated construction of gas chemical enterprises
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:06
TANAP is most important project of century: Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 12 June 19:25
President Aliyev attends TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 18:43
PM: EU must decide on Turkey's membership
Turkey 12 June 18:16
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 12 June 17:06