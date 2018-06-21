Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)

21 June 2018 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Operators of Kazakhstan's Kuryk port attract various international companies, including companies from Azerbaijan to cooperation, within the framework of the port development, the director of DARYN Partners Nurzhan Marabaev told Trend.

"The first object in the development of the port was the Ferry Complex, which was constructed in partnership with Kazakhstan Railways. We also concluded a number of agreements to create a transport Central Asia - the Black Sea corridor with the Azerbaijani port of Baku and the Georgian port of Anaklia. Currently, we implement construction and installation work at the Transport and Logistics Center and Liquid Freight Handling Terminal - Phase 1 in the territory of the port," Marabayev said.

He also stressed that the port signed a memorandum with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. on joint investments, close cooperation and development of Kuryk port.

"Presently, we continue to attract investments for further phases of the port's development," Marabayev said.

