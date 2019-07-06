‘Made in Kazakhstan’ brand to enter foreign markets

6 July 2019 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan hold talks on demarcation of borders
Economy 13:38
Georgia’s dependence on Russian electricity supply decreases
Economy 12:52
Net external debt of Kazakhstan down by nearly $150M
Finance 12:44
Influx of tourists to Uzbekistan exceeds expectations
Economy 12:41
Military forces leave Kazakh Arys following disastrous explosion
Kazakhstan 11:42
Central Asian countries to create united electricity market
Economy 11:02
Latest
Azerbaijan stops illegal fundraising in occupied territories
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:16
IMF hopes Georgia's economic indicators to remain in agreed parameters
Economy 14:58
Europe needs to find candidate to head IMF
Other News 14:55
Uzbek Neftegazinvest buys material, technical resources via tender
Tenders 14:53
Iranian Minister invites international experts to consult on reform consumption pattern
Iran 14:29
S&P forecasts GDP growth in Azerbaijan over next three years
Business 14:27
North Korea says detained Australian student committed spying acts
World 14:23
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to purchase all-terrain vehicles
Tenders 14:15
President Ilham Aliyev receives Italian delegation
Politics 14:05