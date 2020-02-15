Georgia begins construction of Wine Cultural Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Georgia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection has begun construction of a Georgian Vine and Wine Cultural Center, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the construction will be implemented on the basis of the Scientific-Research Center of Agriculture in the village of Jigaura, Mtskheta-Mtianeti region.

The Ministry of Agriculture says that the Wine Cultural Center will include a laboratory, a wine-tasting area, a Wine and Vine Museum and a wine cellar.

Created in 2014, the Scientific-Research Center of Agriculture breeds ancient wheat and grape varieties. The center also distributes seedlings around the country.

There are 470 Georgian and 350 foreign varieties of vine species protected on the collective plantation, including unique and rare varieties of Georgian grapes.

In 2019, about 94 million bottles of wine (0.75 liters) were exported from Georgia to 53 countries, which is 9 percent more than in 2018 and a record for Georgia, says Georgian National Wine Agency.

Reportedly, the volume of wine exports in monetary terms exceeded $240 million, which is 17 percent more than in 2018.

The volume of export of Georgian wine increased to China - by 2 percent (7.08 million bottles), Poland - 17 percent (4.11 million bottles), the US - 48 percent (678,148 bottles) and the UK - 60 percent (168,307 bottles).

According to the agency, in 2019, 341 companies exported wine from Georgia.

Among Georgian wines, the highest export rates were recorded for Kindzmarauli - 17.41 million bottles, Mukuzani - 5.16 million bottles, Tsinandali - 4.40 million bottles, Akhasheni - 1.57 million bottles, Khvanchkara - 1.01 million bottles and Tvishi - 298,509 bottles.

