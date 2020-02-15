Georgia begins construction of Wine Cultural Center

Business 15 February 2020 12:21 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia begins construction of Wine Cultural Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection has begun construction of a Georgian Vine and Wine Cultural Center, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the construction will be implemented on the basis of the Scientific-Research Center of Agriculture in the village of Jigaura, Mtskheta-Mtianeti region.

The Ministry of Agriculture says that the Wine Cultural Center will include a laboratory, a wine-tasting area, a Wine and Vine Museum and a wine cellar.

Created in 2014, the Scientific-Research Center of Agriculture breeds ancient wheat and grape varieties. The center also distributes seedlings around the country.

There are 470 Georgian and 350 foreign varieties of vine species protected on the collective plantation, including unique and rare varieties of Georgian grapes.

In 2019, about 94 million bottles of wine (0.75 liters) were exported from Georgia to 53 countries, which is 9 percent more than in 2018 and a record for Georgia, says Georgian National Wine Agency.

Reportedly, the volume of wine exports in monetary terms exceeded $240 million, which is 17 percent more than in 2018.

The volume of export of Georgian wine increased to China - by 2 percent (7.08 million bottles), Poland - 17 percent (4.11 million bottles), the US - 48 percent (678,148 bottles) and the UK - 60 percent (168,307 bottles).

According to the agency, in 2019, 341 companies exported wine from Georgia.

Among Georgian wines, the highest export rates were recorded for Kindzmarauli - 17.41 million bottles, Mukuzani - 5.16 million bottles, Tsinandali - 4.40 million bottles, Akhasheni - 1.57 million bottles, Khvanchkara - 1.01 million bottles and Tvishi - 298,509 bottles.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's trade results with EAEU in 2019 revealed
Kazakhstan's trade results with EAEU in 2019 revealed
Russia ready to support Turkmenistan in building ships for Caspian Sea
Russia ready to support Turkmenistan in building ships for Caspian Sea
Turkish, Russian military chiefs discuss Idlib on phone
Turkish, Russian military chiefs discuss Idlib on phone
Loading Bars
Latest
International Financial Corporation: IFC, WB to support Uzbekistan in renewable energy deployment Oil&Gas 13:02
Physical volume index of Kazakhstan’s GDP in 2019 revealed Business 12:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:53
How import ban affects Iran's domestic production? Business 12:50
Azerbaijani gymnast Farid Mustafayev: I’ll try to perform in finals better than in qualifications Society 12:50
President Ilham Aliyev meets president, CEO of Int’l Crisis Group in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 12:49
Milk processing plant launched in Georgia Business 12:35
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 15 Finance 12:24
Georgia begins construction of Wine Cultural Center Business 12:21
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals of FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics &Tumbling Society 12:18
Central Bank of Iran to run open market operation again Business 12:13
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Feb.14 - Feb.15 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:12
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling prepares surprise for spectators Society 12:09
Iran to connect its railway to seaport in Gilan province Transport 12:00
Number of trade enterprises in Uzbekistan rapidly grows Finance 11:27
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks increase Finance 11:22
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:16
Uzbek brand cars on top of sales in Kazakhstan Business 10:47
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender for diagnostic services Tenders 10:39
China's central bank says lenders to tolerate higher bad loans to support virus-hit firms China 10:30
Thailand reports one new case of coronavirus, brings total to 34 Other News 10:27
Saudi Arabia's company starts construction of TPP in Uzbekistan Construction 10:15
Capitalization of Azerbaijan's banking sector increases Finance 09:39
President Ilham Aliyev met with European Union Commissioner in Munich Politics 09:31
President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 09:30
Export of Turkish steel and cement to Kazakhstan up in 2019 Business 09:16
Food-processing ventures to open in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Business 09:14
Georgia attracts significant investments in various sectors Finance 09:11
Amount of foreign investments in Iran's Khuzestan province disclosed Business 09:08
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy sums up results of activities in 2019 Oil&Gas 09:05
Chinese gymnasts pull out of World Cup in Australia due to coronavirus travel ban China 08:35
Mexican demonstrators splash presidential palace red in protest over murder of women Other News 07:42
China reports 143 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 14 China 06:25
Canada very worried about railway protests, rules out sending in the police Other News 05:41
Over 830,000 people displaced in NW Syria in dire situation: UN Arab World 04:58
Bridgewater, Viking among big hedge funds that added Tesla in fourth quarter before rally US 04:11
British finance minister Sunak under Downing Street pressure to ease fiscal rules in budget: FT Finance 03:15
Tunisia's Islamist party says not to give confidence to new gov't Other News 02:23
White House memo says strike on Iranian commander responded to past attacks US 01:35
Facebook allows political candidates to run branded content US 00:17
Algerians keep up protests a year after demonstrations began Other News 14 February 23:25
Orphanage fire in Haiti kills at least a dozen children Other News 14 February 22:37
U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction agreement: U.S. official World 14 February 21:45
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from oncological diseases (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:56
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Serbian counterpart Politics 14 February 20:53
President Ilham Aliyev meets Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:53
Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents meet in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:51
Poultry production may grow in Azerbaijan Business 14 February 20:43
Georgian Kutaisi airport ranks 2nd in Europe in increase of passenger flow Transport 14 February 20:42
Azerbaijan adopting foreign experience in hazelnut production, processing Business 14 February 20:24
President Ilham Aliyev meets Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:10
President Ilham Aliyev meets Executive Director of Int’l Energy Agency in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:08
Iran takes steps to release vehicles from customs Business 14 February 20:03
Azerbaijan’s Masalli Brick Factory reveals export, production plans Business 14 February 19:59
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply Finance 14 February 19:42
Georgia takes steps to develop nut industry Business 14 February 19:40
Azerbaijan’s metallurgical producer eyes to expand output varieties Business 14 February 19:24
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase number of filling stations Oil&Gas 14 February 19:18
Subsistence level in Georgia increases Business 14 February 19:17
Azerbaijani Azpetrol Ltd. reveals total number of filling stations Oil&Gas 14 February 18:57
Azerbaijan, Hungary start energy co-op (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 14 February 18:42
China reduces purchase of Iran oil Oil&Gas 14 February 18:33
Produce in Georgia agency outlines plans for 2020 Business 14 February 18:23
Azerbaijan becoming peoples’ partnership model for universal prosperity Politics 14 February 18:21
Top official: Iran needs to move towards knowledge-based economy Business 14 February 18:20
Azerbaijan sees growth in travel insurance premiums Economy 14 February 18:12
Azerbaijan's Gazakh Cement Plant to increase exports in 2020 Business 14 February 18:08
British PM Johnson welcomes new cabinet Europe 14 February 18:06
Iran's private sector ready to invest in refineries Business 14 February 18:06
Google criticizes EU over 'eye-catching' $2.6 billion antitrust fine Europe 14 February 18:04
Azerbaijan sees significant growth in pomegranate exports Economy 14 February 18:02
Azerbaijan's Jalilabad-2 company talks production, exports of alcohol drinks Business 14 February 18:02
Kazakhstan's trade results with EAEU in 2019 revealed Business 14 February 18:01
Azercell shares experience with talented SABAH groups students (PHOTO) Society 14 February 17:59
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy dash cameras, radar detectors for vehicles Tenders 14 February 17:54
Azerbaijan discloses medical services not included in compulsory medical insurance system Society 14 February 17:53
Minister: Azerbaijan renders comprehensive support to cocoon production Economy 14 February 17:53
Turkey’s export of defense products to Pakistan increases Turkey 14 February 17:50
Kazakhstan's NCOC company to take measures to increase oil output in 2020 Oil&Gas 14 February 17:42
Tyson Foods looks into processing meat in Kazakhstan Construction 14 February 17:42
Azerbaijani plant reveals export value of metallurgical products for 2019 Business 14 February 17:40
When direct flights between Georgia, China be restored? Transport 14 February 17:35
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to Azerbaijan Turkey 14 February 17:34
Business interruption insurance premiums increase in Azerbaijan Economy 14 February 17:33
Review of TOP 10 Georgian MFOs by net profit Finance 14 February 17:31
Azerbaijan may refuse from imported potatoes Economy 14 February 17:30
Cargo transportation through Azerbaijan within TRACECA slightly increases Transport 14 February 17:29
Turkmenistan takes part in meeting of EU & Central Asia on environment, climate change Turkmenistan 14 February 17:28
Turkey reveals export volume from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan Turkey 14 February 17:21
Azerbaijan sees increase in tourist inflow since early 2020 Tourism 14 February 17:21
Iran can increase export to Eurasia Business 14 February 17:20
China virus to affect Iran, global economy Business 14 February 17:05
Turkmenistan develops strategy to combat extremism Turkmenistan 14 February 17:05
French Assystem to cooperate with Uzbek company Oil&Gas 14 February 17:02
Kazakhstan's Flyarystan launches more inner-country flights Transport 14 February 16:52
Uzbekistan to establish partnership with Belgian textile companies Business 14 February 16:51
Azerbaijani plant eyes to expand varieties of copper products Business 14 February 16:46
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender to purchase IT equipment Tenders 14 February 16:43
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy headlamps Tenders 14 February 16:41
Renewables to slow down Europe’s natgas demand after 2030 Oil&Gas 14 February 16:41
All news