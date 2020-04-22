Georgia to unveil anti-crisis economic recovery plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The government of Georgia will unveil an anti-crisis economic recovery plan that will include measures for targeted social and business support on April 24, 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the plan will also detail the gradual removal of the current restrictions.

Meanwhile, the government has already implemented some of the measures including utility bill payments for the general public in the first three months of the pandemic, establishing price controls for nine critical food items, tax concessions for the private sector, and postponement of loan payments for individuals and the corporate sector for three months.

Furthermore, Georgia will receive $3 billion in aid for both the private and public sectors over the course of 2020 from international financial institutions and other partner organizations.

The state of emergency to be extended in Georgia until May 22, while the restrictions on the use of private cars, which entered into force on April 17, will be maintained through April 26.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 411 in Georgia on April 22.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356