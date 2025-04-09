Azerbaijani oil slides in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 8 decreased by $0.49 (0.72 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $67.65 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.44 (0.66 percent) to $66.09 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude dipped by $0.01 (0.01 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $50.49 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $0.49 (0.73 percent) in price from the previous rate ($66.19 per barrel).

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

