Uzbekistan explores co-op with Union of Arab and French Banks to boost exports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan and the Union of Arab and French Banks discussed the potential for collaboration aimed at supporting Uzbek exporters, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliyev with the Regional Director of the Union of Arab and French Banks Olivier Grizard.

During the meeting, the sides explored ways to leverage the Union’s expertise in enhancing the capabilities of the Uzbek Export Credit Agency. This partnership is expected to contribute to the development of Uzbekistan's export infrastructure and expand its global trade reach.

The Union of Arab and French Banks, founded in 1970, is a consortium created by state-owned banks from France and 25 Arab countries. With an international network of over 900 banking correspondents, the Union operates in 80 countries around the world.