Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan explores co-op with Union of Arab and French Banks to boost exports

Uzbekistan Materials 9 April 2025 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan explores co-op with Union of Arab and French Banks to boost exports
Photo: Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan and the Union of Arab and French Banks discussed the potential for collaboration aimed at supporting Uzbek exporters, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliyev with the Regional Director of the Union of Arab and French Banks Olivier Grizard.

During the meeting, the sides explored ways to leverage the Union’s expertise in enhancing the capabilities of the Uzbek Export Credit Agency. This partnership is expected to contribute to the development of Uzbekistan's export infrastructure and expand its global trade reach.

The Union of Arab and French Banks, founded in 1970, is a consortium created by state-owned banks from France and 25 Arab countries. With an international network of over 900 banking correspondents, the Union operates in 80 countries around the world.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more