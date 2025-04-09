Turkmenistan explores key areas of co-op at UN Economic Commission

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. On April 8, 2025, during the 71st session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), the Turkmen delegation, headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Khodjamurad Geldymuradov, held a series of meetings, Trend reports via the Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the course of the meeting with UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana Molchan, the sides discussed prospects for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ECE, focusing on sustainable development, trade, ecology, transport, and energy.

In a separate meeting with UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, the topics of sustainable economic development, expanding trade potential, digital transformation, investments, and strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNCTAD were addressed.

On behalf of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Geldymuradov presented to the representatives of the UN with an official invitation to participate in the International Forum on Peace and Trust, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.