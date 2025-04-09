Visits of experts from different countries help to know Azerbaijan better - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. It is for the seventh time the big group of international experts from different countries visit Azerbaijan to address important issues of global agenda. At the same time, all these visits help to know Azerbaijan better, to feel the pulse of the country, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“And also after liberation of historical territories of Azerbaijan, the regular visits of international experts to the liberated territories gives more information about the history of our country, the history of the conflict and, of course, today’s reality of Azerbaijan,” added the head of state.