Kyrgyzstan declares start date for testing program of digital currencies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 9. Testing of the digital som in Kyrgyzstan will begin in mid-April 2025, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

The testing process will be conducted in several stages, covering key scenarios such as issuance, transfers between digital wallets, government payments, and offline transactions.

The digital som will be Kyrgyzstan's national currency in digital form, alongside cash and non-cash payment methods. All forms of currency will be equivalent, allowing users to freely convert between different forms, whether cash, non-cash, or digital.

One of the key innovations is the ability to make offline payments. These payments and transfers between digital wallet users will be possible even in the absence of the internet or in case of poor network connectivity.

In addition, smart contracts will be developed for the digital som, allowing users to enter into digital agreements on the platform.