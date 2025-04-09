Azerbaijan's Baku to host 7th ADA Policy forum today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The 7th ADA Policy Forum organized jointly by the ADA University and the Center for Analysis of International Relations will be held in Baku today, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will address the forum.

The forum will be broadcast live through TV channels and the President of Azerbaijan's accounts in social networks:

The forum will be attended by more than 80 international experts and representatives of think tanks from 44 countries.