Iran eyes new highway on Azerbaijan border to foster regional dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Following the results of discussions with the Azerbaijani side, a new highway adjacent to the new bridge commissioned on the Iran-Azerbaijan border in Astara is planned to be put into operation in the next two months, Chairman of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization of Iran, Reza Akbari told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, last year a part of this highway was commissioned and trucks and part of the transit were transported in this direction. With the commissioning of the new four-lane highway, a 1.4-kilometer-long passage road will be rerouted to this direction.

The deputy minister said that the importance of accelerating work on this project was noted at the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

Akbari mentioned that one of the two important projects being implemented in the Astara district of Iran is the aforementioned highway, and the second is a new cargo terminal. This cargo terminal will be built on an area of ​​six hectares. The ownership of the territory has already been purchased, and construction work will begin soon. This cargo terminal is planned to be commissioned in several stages.

The 16th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission was held in Tehran on January 21 and 22. At the end of the meeting, a cooperation document was signed between the two countries.

Iran is making efforts to commission a cargo terminal in Astara within 1 year.

The foundation of a new bridge over the Astarachay River between Azerbaijan and Iran was laid on January 25, 2022. The bridge has three spans, is 97.5 meters long and 30.5 meters wide. In addition, it's planned to create two more lanes for backup traffic on the four-lane bridge, as well as two pedestrian crossings, each 2.5 meters wide. Totally, 5.8 million euro was spent on the construction of the bridge. This bridge was commissioned on December 30, 2023.

