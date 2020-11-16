Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange shows an upward trend

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 16

Trend:



The Tehran Stock Exchange's benchmark TEDPIX index gained 19,383 points in early trading today on Sunday, reached 1.267 million points in total.



The indices of Iran Khodro Co., Iran National Copper Industries co., Golgohar Mining and Industrial Co., Tehran Oil Refinery, and Mellat Bank were the most traded indices in TSE on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.



The total index of the Iran Stock Exchange soared from about 500,000 units at the beginning of the Iranian calendar year, starting March 20, to two million units in mid-August. Many experts have blamed government manipulation for the stock market increases, which have created a bubble.

Since the second half of August, the TSE index has fluctuated and dropped by 500,000 units in the last two months.