Kazakhstan triples exports to Belgium despite COVID-19

Business 18 March 2021 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals Finance 11:01
Turkmenistan interested in developing unified OSCE security strategy Business 11:00
Uzbekistan Airways opens additional flights to Belarus Transport 11:00
Kazakhstan triples exports to Belgium despite COVID-19 Business 11:00
Global oil demand should be reduced over medium term Oil&Gas 10:51
Georgia sees decrease in electricity consumption Oil&Gas 10:50
U.N. body raises global economic growth forecast for 2021 to 4.7% US 10:45
Uzbekistan, Slovakia interested in increasing mutual trade Uzbekistan 10:44
Volume of non-cash transactions on payment cards in Azerbaijan reaches record high Finance 10:43
Oil output to rise by 10.2 mb/d by 2026 from six-year low in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:40
Azerbaijani president's aide comments on Armenia's refusal to provide maps of minefields Politics 10:32
Kazakh gas supply company to buy UPS Tenders 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Mar.18 Finance 10:31
Iranian currency rates for March 18 Finance 10:31
OPEC effective spare capacity to fall to as low as 2.4 mb/d in 2026 Oil&Gas 10:27
Сrude oil, product stocks to see accelerated draws in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:16
Russian Transmashholding eyes organizing multimodal transport service in Uzbekistan Transport 10:14
No special plastic card for mandatory health insurance to be needed by citizens - Agency Society 10:13
Shareholders of Justice Shares in Iran to receive interest payments Business 09:56
Iran to launch part of Chabahar-Zahedan railway in coming months Business 09:56
Iran gov't extends deadline for repayment of foreign exchange loans Business 09:55
Kazakh Senate approves ratification of EAEU agreement on excise taxes for tobacco products Oil&Gas 09:55
Shrimp fishery in Iran increases Business 09:54
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 18 Uzbekistan 09:54
Iran publishes final report on Ukrainian plane crash Business 09:54
Iran sells all supportive purchased saffron Business 09:53
Trend TV reports from St. John's Church in Khojavand's Tugh village Society 09:38
EU continues to help Georgian companies to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions Business 09:35
TV Program on rising antisemitism in Armenia broadcasted in US Armenia 09:35
Three killed, 11 wounded in bombing of Afghan government bus in Kabul Other News 09:34
EU, Georgia agree to identify further products with export potential Business 09:34
EU stresses Georgia's strategic role in field of energy, transport, and connectivity Oil&Gas 09:27
Volume of loans with floating interest rates down in Georgia Business 09:26
Azerbaijan announces plans on wine production, exports for 2021 Business 09:01
Kazakhstan adds 1,186 new cases of coronavirus infection Kazakhstan 08:46
Iran's non-oil exports exceed $65 billion Iran 08:38
Georgian PM participates in NATO-Georgia Commission meeting in Brussels Georgia 08:12
Turkey confirms 18,912 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:34
Uzbekistan plans to attract Malaysian companies for co-op in textile industry Uzbekistan 07:30
S. Korea reports 445 more COVID-19 cases, 97,294 in total Other News 06:56
5.2-magnitude quake hits Bejaia, Algeria Arab World 06:03
Slovakia shares info about projects implemented in Georgia in 2020 Construction 05:01
Peru prepares for possible third wave of COVID-19, says president World 02:57
Tanzania's President John Magufuli dead at 61, vice president announces Other News 01:50
Ebola infects 30, kills 15 in Guinea, DRC: Africa CDC Other News 00:57
Fed sees growth surge, above-target inflation in 2021 but no change on rates US 00:22
Export of natural gas from Azerbaijan increases Oil&Gas 17 March 23:59
Certain loans issued in Iran’s trade sectors Finance 17 March 23:30
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Construction puts up bonds for auction Business 17 March 23:29
Internet provider in Baku plans large-scale technical renewal ICT 17 March 23:22
Latvian AirBaltic resuming Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights Transport 17 March 23:21
Volume of loans issued to public organizations down in Azerbaijan Finance 17 March 23:21
Consulting company introducing new services in Azerbaijan Business 17 March 23:19
WHO recommends continuing use of AstraZeneca vaccine World 17 March 23:16
NATO SG: Georgia to be one of NATO’s most important partners Georgia 17 March 22:45
Kyrgyzstan to host workshop on climate change, role of space-based data Kyrgyzstan 17 March 22:35
Investment in Chabahar civil projects worth 25 trillion rials this year Iran 17 March 22:01
Azerbaijan opens credit line for trade operations with Saudi Arabia (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 21:23
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign declaration of intent on co-op in field of agriculture (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 20:54
Azerbaijani energy minister, Equinor executive VP discuss co-op prospects Economy 17 March 20:40
Liberated lands are witness to Armenian atrocities - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 March 20:22
Azerbaijani journalists visit Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 17 March 20:21
Azerbaijani journalists visit liberated Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17 March 20:18
Armenians destroyed monument of Molla Panah Vagif, we will restore it - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 March 20:04
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Combined Command Post of Air Force (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 March 20:03
Let circles defending, supporting Armenians, come and see what these savages done - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 20:01
Azerbaijan, Turkey to cooperate in field of metrology and forestry (PHOTO) Politics 17 March 20:00
Shusha State Art Gallery will be completely rebuilt - President Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 17 March 19:46
There will be huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 19:42
Azerbaijani, Slovak ministers discuss issue related to expansion of economic ties (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 19:42
Shusha to become not only one of most beautiful cities in Azerbaijan, but also in the world - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 18:28
Azerbaijani flag flying at entrance to Shusha and will be waving forever - president Politics 17 March 18:28
Social isolation is not a hindrance for learning (PHOTO) Society 17 March 18:18
President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to restore Dashalti village in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 17 March 18:18
EU to support three infrastructure projects in Georgia Business 17 March 18:15
Azerbaijan increases oil exports since early 2021 Oil&Gas 17 March 18:05
Azerbaijan discloses 2M2021 volume of foreign trade turnover Business 17 March 18:04
Uzbek currency rates for March 18 Finance 17 March 17:57
Israeli town abuzz with delivery drones in coordinated airspace test Israel 17 March 17:53
Iran’s MOGPC implements plan on collection of flare gas Oil&Gas 17 March 17:52
Kazakhstan’s oil production is expected to recover - IEA Oil&Gas 17 March 17:51
We will restore bust of Vagif as well - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 March 17:49
Notice what city is like now, what enemy done to Shusha - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 March 17:49
It is barbaric to bring city with landscape and nature of Shusha to this condition - Azerbaijani President Politics 17 March 17:47
VEB.RF finances supply of Belarus mining dump trucks to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17 March 17:45
There is no city called Shushi, it has never been and never will be the case - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 17:44
Kazakhstan’s MFA talks program of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 17 March 17:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall Finance 17 March 17:42
EBRD provides funds in local currency to support SMEs in Uzbekistan Business 17 March 17:40
Uzbekistan forecasts volumes of main types of agricultural production Uzbekistan 17 March 17:30
Khazar Consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan to purchase cementing unit Tenders 17 March 17:29
Iran declares data on manufacturing of several industrial products Business 17 March 17:27
Uzbekistan eyes attracting credit lines of Polish banks Finance 17 March 17:21
Volkswagen core brand sees rise in 2021 deliveries, earnings Europe 17 March 17:20
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan's trading houses opening being worked out Business 17 March 17:19
Kazakhstan presents National Development Plan until 2025 Finance 17 March 17:19
Canada inflation rate ticks up in February on gas prices Other News 17 March 17:18
Azerbaijani president's assistant talks Armenian damage on liberated lands to UNESCO Politics 17 March 17:12
Newest Azerbaijani ferry to be involved in cargo movement to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Transport 17 March 17:07
