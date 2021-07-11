Coronavirus has major impact on Hungary's projects with Central Asia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The relations of Hungary and Central Asian countries through enhanced dialogue and cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Trend.

The ministry official noted that the coronavirus epidemic has had a major impact on bilateral commercial relations and projects with Central Asia.

"Although the recent high-level visits are expected to contribute to the revitalization of processes through enhanced dialogue and cooperation," the official said.

The ministry official noted that Hungary intends to strengthen and deepen its relationship with Central Asian countries in all fields of international cooperation with a special focus on assisting in their pursuit of sustainable economic development.

"In order to promote closer cooperation with the countries of the region, Mr. Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary has recently completed a series of visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, which complemented the visits of H. E. Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary to Uzbekistan," the ministry said.

