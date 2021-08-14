Tajikistan increases water inflow to interstate canal with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

Tajikistan has increased the water supplies to the Kazakhstan’s part of the Dostyk canal, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

The corresponding agreement was reached during the meeting of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Minister of Energy of Water Recourses of Tajikistan Juma Daler held on July 26, 2021.

As part of the the meeting, the parties discussed water management issues of the two countries. The Kazakh side thanked the Tajik side for increasing water supplies from the Bahri-Tojik reservoir.

Thus, in order to provide water to agricultural producers of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, the water supply to the Kazakh part of the Dostyk interstate canal was increased from 80 cubic meters per second to 100 cubic meters per second.

The parties also agreed to continue joint measures to improve the water management situation in the middle and lower reaches of the Syrdarya River.

