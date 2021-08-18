Resident of Azerbaijani Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park expands geography of export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park - Azerfloat CJSC is expanding the geography of export of its products, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, for the first time, the company began to export flat glass to Israel and Spain.

As the ministry said, Azerfloat has already exported its products to Turkey, Russia, Poland, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Azerfloat produces a colored and ordinary flat glass of various grades and qualities based on German technology on the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

Azerfloat plant is the first enterprise for the production of thermoformed glass in Azerbaijan.