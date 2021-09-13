Georgian cottage assembly company to open new factory
Georgian company for the assembly of wooden cottages (kohi.ge) will soon open a new plant in Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.
According to the founder of the company, Irakli Lomidze, about 50-60 people will work here at the first stage.
"We have purchased a new large building in Tbilisi and will open a modern factory. At this stage, we are preparing the building for the installation of equipment. The total investment in the project is about five million euros, with most being from bank loans," he said.
The company is engaged in the assembly of wooden cottages using Finnish technology.
