Iran plans to reopen closed production factories

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.25

Trend:

Iran is planning to revive closed and semi-closed production factories and businesses, said the First Vice President, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The aim is to activate the production sector, industry, and services to improve the economy, Mohammad Mokhber noted.

Knowledge-based companies can identify the closed or semi-closed units and provide consultation to remodel their activities, he indicated.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Iranian government seeks to study the problems that challenged closed businesses.