One more company granted status of Aghdam Industrial Park resident in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. One more company has been granted the status of Aghdam Industrial Park resident in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan, Binacycle LLC has received the status of a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

On the grounds of the industrial park, the company is carrying out a project for the processing of building waste.

Six companies are not residents of the Aghdam Industrial Park, whereas 18 enjoy resident status there, according to the ministry.

Up to 133 companies have been granted the status of residents in industrial zones, and 68 of them have already begun operations.

The total volume of investments is more than 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion).